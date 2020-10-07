Cynthia C. Smith, 73, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, with her loving family by her side.
She was born December 4, 1946, to Dewey and Norma “Jean” (Smith) Ordway in Defiance, Ohio. She enjoyed being outdoors, and watching horror movies. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Cindy will be sadly missed by her daughter, Amy Glysz of Defiance; her son, Shawn (Dawn) Manley of Bryan, Ohio; her sisters, Vicki (Allan) Burt of Oakwood, Ohio, Debbie (Larry) Crawford of Napoleon, Ohio, and Julie Ordway of Defiance. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Ravens Care, CHP Defiance Hospice or the PATH Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
