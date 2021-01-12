Cynthia Moses

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Cynthia Sue Moses, affectionately known as Cindy, 65, passed away on December 15, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by those who loved her.
Cindy graced this world with her presence in Defiance, Ohio, on August 23, 1955. She was born to Carolyn (Cooper) Bell and Dale Hosler. Cindy went on to graduate from Tinora High School located in Defiance, Ohio. She went on to have a vast and fulfilling career as a mortgage financial sales agent.
Cindy was a beautiful soul and a gorgeous woman inside and out who loved her family and friends. She fought a great fight against her cancer and will be deeply missed by all.
Cindy is survived by her loving mother, Carolyn Bell; and her father, Dale Hosler. She also is survived by her siblings, Pam Mitchell, Judy Hosler and Ron Hosler.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tim Hosler; and stepfather, Jim Bell.
A memorial service will be held in Cindy’s honor at later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider donating in Cindy’s honor to the American Cancer Society too help in the ongoing battle against pancreatic cancer.
