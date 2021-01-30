Cynthia Brownson

Wauseon — Our beautiful Cynthia Ann Brownson came into this world with many health challenges and left this world with many health challenges, but through it all she radiated the love of God, true joy, and the most beautiful smile that inspired others to be brave like her. Her love language was gift giving and we were blessed to experience seeing Cindy's pure joy each time she gave us gifts she had made, purchased, or helped pick out. Speaking of picking out....she had many "Cindy-isms"...one of which she would ask each and every time her brother in law Mike would pick her up to take her someplace. It went like this, "Sister law? You married? Why you pick me?" And, each time, Mike would reply, "Because you're the best one, Cindy!" and she would smile and nod and say, "Yeah." Cindy was the best one...the best friend, the best sister, the best daughter, the best cousin, the best aunt, the best niece, the best resident, and the best housemate. God knew what He was doing when he placed Cynthia Ann Brownson into the arms of William and Myrtle Brownson on June 19, 1957 in Galion, Ohio!
Cindy's parents, Bill and Myrt Brownson gave Cindy life, but she in turn, gave life to them and so many others who had the opportunity to meet her along her journey of 63 years. Cindy's siblings Brenda (Michael)Wilhelm and Bill (Myron Phillips) Brownson loved and advocated for their Cindy along with Mom and Dad. Her Niece Kelly Jo (Jon) Bergstrom became her most cherished and "favorite" relative as Cindy was so proud to be an Aunt and she loved babies! Kelly and Jon gave her the joy of holding and loving 3 babies and a toddler. She was excited when got to be with Brenda and Mike's whole Wilhelm family that included 27 nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. She also loved her Brownson and Burrell aunts, uncles, and cousins as well and everyone loved Cindy in an extra special way...because, after all...she WAS special in every way!
Cindy graduated from Good Samaritan School, Defiance, Ohio and worked at Quadco and Triangular Products during her adult years. She lived at home with Mom and Dad until age 28 when she became a member of the Sunshine Community for the next 30 years. She was a Girl Scout, participated in the Special Olympics finishing 1st in running at OSU stadium, attended Camp Courageous, took horseback riding lessons for therapy in Swanton, and attended every music concert, football game and basketball game she could with her family. She was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Ohio where she had a special pew just for her and never wanted to miss a Sunday. She was featured in The Lutheran Magazine for her contributions to her church of flags, sending children to camp, and a portion of a stained glass window. She loved her church, she loved Jesus, she loved Ohio State and she loved her special friend, Andy!
The last three years of her life she moved to the Neva Filling Home in Wauseon and was treated with more love, respect, kindness, caring and attention than we could ever ask for. She felt truly loved, safe, and cared for by this very special family of caregivers, administrators and housemates. She was so proud to have her family and friends come and visit her at her home and it was her wish to stay in her room until the moment she went home to be with Dad, her former roommate and friend, Sue Murphy , and Jesus. On Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in the early morning hours, Cindy passed peacefully in her sleep.
The family would like to invite friends and family to attend a brief viewing on Saturday, January 30, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, Ohio. A small service for family and close friends will be held on site at 11:00 am with burial following at Riverside Cemetery. Due to Covid, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. There will be no funeral dinner at this time but we will be having a big celebration of life for Cindy on her birthday June 19th with details to follow for all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to thank Schaffer Funeral Home, CHP Hospice, Filling Homes, and Trinity Lutheran Church for their care of Cindy.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
