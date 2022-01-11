WAUSEON — Curtis Walter Fauver II met his Savior after a brief illness on Thursday, December 23.
Curt was born April 9, 1951, to Frank and Lois (Peters) Fauver and lived nearly his entire life as a resident of Wauseon. In high school, Curt was a member of the Wauseon Indians wrestling team for all four years of high school. He won his match at the district level and advanced to the state level his senior year. He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1969. Following high school Curt attended the University of Toledo (UT) studying electrical engineering and was a member of Army ROTC.
Curt was baptized into the Christian faith at Christ United Methodist Church as an infant and was confirmed as a member at Christ United Methodist Church of Wauseon in the sixth grade. As an adult, he became a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church and served as a congregation president/chairman.
As a young boy, Curt loved the outdoors — hiking, camping, motorcycling (much to the dismay of his mother), wrestling, boating, water skiing and fishing. He was a member of Cub Scout Pack 8, earning his Arrow of Light, the highest award in cub scouting. He then became a member of Boy Scout Troop 8, served in various leadership roles including senior patrol leader and in 1964 was inducted into the Order of the Arrow, scouting’s national honor society. Curt earned the God and Country Award and then achieved his Eagle Scout rank in 1966. Curt continued throughout his life as an adult scouting volunteer fulfilling various troop and district leadership roles. He served as Chinquapin District Chairman, and since 2014 served as District Advancement Chairman of Black Swamp Area Council, Boy Scouts of America. Curt completed the adult Wood Badge training, was a recipient of the District Award of Merit, received Black Swamp Area Council’s highest recognition, the Silver Beaver Award in 1996, and was recognized with the James E. West Award (for generosity) in 1997.
Curt loved the city of Wauseon and very faithfully served each community member through his role on Wauseon City Council January 1976 through December 1979 and from January 1982 into 1986. He then became Mayor of Wauseon from March 1986 through May 1991. For his involvement in helping raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House he became known as “Mayor McCheese.”
Curt was employed for over fifty years by Toledo Edison/First Energy in Holland, Ohio, serving as senior systems business analyst and manager of reg. work manager. He was planning to retire this coming summer. Curt was a loyal and dedicated employee who enjoyed his work serving the community, believing that each contact was an opportunity to help others and to make someone happy.
Curt cared deeply about his faith and the town of Wauseon as well as family and friends. He would do anything for others. Outside of work his hobbies were to work on various types of community and home improvement projects. Some say he had too many projects as a “jack-of-all-trades,” but he always felt he could tackle each and every one of them. Yet, he often admitted he had “too much” on his plate. He was loved by so many near and far and will be deeply missed by many.
Curt is survived by his wife, Catherine (Corbitt) Fauver, daughter, Jamie (Steve) Hanson; five step-daughters, Alicia Williams, Rheanna (Joshua) Fausey, Tracy Williams, Tammy Williams and Sarah Williams; siblings, Pamela Fauver and Warren (Sue) Fauver; four grandchildren, Joshua, Shawn and Kayden Hanson, Marcel Williams, and Madelynn Eavey; two great-granddaughters, Harper Hanson and Reighn’leigh Hanson; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lois (Peters) Fauver and brother, Kevin Lynn, maternal grandparents, Cleo Joel and Mary B. Peters and paternal grandparents, Curtis Walter and Ida J Fauver; previous wife, Elaine (Meyer) Fauver and their son, Ryan Fauver.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 11, noon-2 p.m. at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon with funeral at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Randy Glander officiating. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery following the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon or Troop 8 Boy Scouts in Wauseon, Ohio.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.