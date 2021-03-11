Defiance — Cruz Soto Jimenez, Defiance, passed away February 28, 2021, at home.
He was born May 3, 1934, to Eulalio and Maria Soto Jimenez in Cotulla, Texas. He worked at General Motors in Defiance until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Janice (McStoots) Jimenez; children, Diane (Jeff) Elliott of Anna, Ohio, Maria M. Jimenez (Gary) Brabson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Cruz (Kerry) Jimenez of Twentynine Palms, California, Sandy Hamilton of Jacksonville, Florida, Cynthia Jimenez of Van Wert, Ohio, Ronnie (Darlene) Jimenez, Brandon Jimenez, and Kodi Jimenez, Defiance, Ohio; siblings, Jose M. Jimenez, Warren, Michigan, Lalo (Sandy) Jimenez of Fort Worth, Texas, Esperanza Jimenez of Defiance, Ohio, Raul (Lidia) Jimenez of Austin, Texas, Maria Olga (Joe) Ruiz of Defiance, Ohio, Jesusita (Jessie) Jimenez of Defiance, Ohio, Ernesto (Leticia) Jimenez of Defiance, Ohio, and Juan Francisco Jimenez, Defiance, Ohio;
16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Estela Soliz, Pilar Jimenez, Eudelio Jimenez, and David Jimenez; and a grandson, Aaron Crutchfield Sr.
