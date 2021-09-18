BOWLING GREEN — Craig Michael Hammon, 67, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Delbert and Helen Hammon. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1972 and attended The Ohio State University. At OSU he was a part of The Marching Band from 1972-76. He worked for the State of Ohio as an auditor from 30 plus years. Craig always worked hard to make sure his family had what they needed and more. He enjoyed watching OSU football games, computers, gaming, photography and spending time with his grandsons.
He will be lovingly missed by his children: William Hammon and Kimberly (Brian) Lloyd; grandsons: Nicholas and Christopher; his fur-grandbabies: Perry and Roxie; and his ex-wife, Nancy Hammon. Craig was preceded in death by his brother Doug. Memorial contribution in his honor to the OSU Marching Band Fund, PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271-0811. A celebration of life service for Craig will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.