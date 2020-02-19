HICKSVILLE — Constance L. Miller, 59, Hicksville, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Connie was born December 19, 1960, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late George and Kathryn (Oakley) Sowles. On December 3, 2007, she was united in marriage to Steve Miller, and he survives. Connie enjoyed history, reading novels, baking and listening to music with her husband, Steve.
Also surviving are her children, Ivan Salinas, Neysa Salinas, Michelle (Damien Moore) Hamilton and Ellyce Lewis; grandchildren, Ivan Jr., Seth Salinas, Riley, Logan Breckler, Chloe Powell, Elizabeth, Alexzandria Moore and Hunter Matteson; and siblings, Robert (Jenny) Monhollen, George (Diana) Sowles, Steven (Melanie) Sowles, David (Sammy) Sowles, James Sowles and Monica (Scott) Bertwell.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Sowles.
As per Connie’s wishes, there will not be a visitation or funeral service. Arrangements under the care of Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
