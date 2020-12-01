Connie Mills

SHERWOOD — Connie Lee Mills, 78 years, formerly of Sherwood, and most recently of Hickory Creek at Hicksville, passed away November 29, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Connie was born November 4, 1942, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of the late Warren Udell and June Garnet (Partee) Mills. Connie provided childcare in her younger years. In her free time, Connie enjoyed playing bingo at the nursing home and listening to country-western music.
Surviving are two sisters, Sandra K. (William) Schlosser of Auburn, Indiana, and Cheryl (Roger) Elliott of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; guardian, Rickie (Scott) Guilford of Defiance, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no visitation and private graveside services will be held for Connie in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, Ohio. Services are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood.
The family asks those remembering Connie to make memorial contributions to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607; or Hickory Creek at Hicksville, 401 Fountain Street, Hicksville, Ohio 43526.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
