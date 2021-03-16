Connie Michael

Napoleon — Connie Lee Michael, 75, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday afternoon, March 13, 2021, at the Filling Home of Mercy in Napoleon, Ohio.
She was born on August 3, 1945, to the late Don and Grace (Doyle) Michael in Defiance, Ohio. Connie came into this world with many health challenges, and we have been truly blessed to share her experiences with her. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. She enjoyed music, dancing and swimming. Connie loved to give hugs and joy to others. She loved life and anything that she could ride or drive.
Connie will be sadly missed by her siblings; Steve (Nancy) Michael of Ney, Ohio; Patricia (David) Hostettler and Deanna Galusha, of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Grace Michael; and a nephew, Mark Galusha.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Gene Yenser officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Filling Home of Mercy. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
