Connie Jo Holbrook, 57, Defiance, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Toledo Hospital.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio, on May 1, 1962. She was the daughter of the late Virgil and Oleta I. (Pumphrey) Hasselschwert. On July 5, 1980, she married Stan Holbrook, who survives. Connie was working as a housekeeper at the Super 8 Motel in Defiance. She had also worked at Tom’s Donuts for about 12 years. She was a member of the Defiance Eagles and a past member of the Defiance VFW auxiliary.
She will be missed by Stan, her husband of 39 years; daughter, Brandy (Timothy) Miller of Defiance; son, Bradley Holbrook of Defiance; sister, Barb (Jack) Reed of Knoxville, Tenn.; and brother, Virgil “Buddy” Hasselschwert Jr. of Defiance. She also is survived by two grandchildren, Rylee and Alivia. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be at the Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, 1753 S. Clinton St., Defiance, at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, with Rev. Gene Yenser officiating. Visitation is Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Lawson-Roessner.
Her family request donations to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared at www.lawsonroessner.com. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Connie Holbrook, please visit the Sympathy Store.
