Connie (Knapp) Beltz, 74, of Napoleon, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green.

A public graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery this Saturday, April 17 at 11 am.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Beltz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries