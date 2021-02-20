Connie Beltz

Napoleon — Connie Lou (Knapp) Beltz, 74, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green, Ohio.
She was born December 7, 1946, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Harold and Betty (Hatfield) Knapp and lived in Okolona, Ohio.
Connie was a graduate of Florida High school. On December 26, 1991, she married the love of her life, Jerry Beltz, and he survives.
Connie had the biggest heart and was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need. She enjoyed her time helping others at the Angola Senior Center and loved her dogs. She was a member of the Napoleon American Legion Auxiliary and Napoleon Women of the Moose.
She also is survived by her daughters, Pam Johnston (Darrel Ellinwood), Robin (Chad) Hershberger and Amy Jo (Jim) Buchhop; three stepchildren, Jana, Jennifer, and Matthew Beltz; grandchildren, Abbey, Heather, Amelia, Troy, Seth and Alexandria; and a brother, Terry Knapp.
She also was preceded in death by her stepmother, Onnie Knapp.
A public graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery will be held this spring and the date will be announced later.
Memorial contributions in honor of Connie may be made to Bridge Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice and mailed to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
