Ottawa — Collin S. Manning, 53, of Ottawa, died at 5:13 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born March 29, 1968, in Canandaigua, New York, to Collin Manning and Sigrid Emerling. His father is deceased and his mother and step-father, Sigrid (Roger) Emerling survive in Defiance. On December 4, 1993, he married Pam Bird who survives in Ottawa.
Other survivors include two children, Nick Manning and Darian Manning, both of Ottawa; and three sisters, Ericka (Kevin) Hellthaler of Columbus, New Jersey, Stacey O'Keefe of Kettering, and Kelly Emerling of Bluffton, South Carolina.
Collin was a graduate of Defiance High School. He was a former driver for S&S Sanitation, Continental. Collin was also a U.S. Army veteran. He was a key member of Free Christian Church of God and volunteered to help at all their bible school programs. He absolutely loved entertaining the children at church. He loved his own children as well and was an avid Buckeye fan. (The biggest fan ever.) Collin never met a stranger and was willing to help anyone.
Funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Free Christian Church of God, Continental, with the Rev. James Fry officiating. Burial with graveside military rites by Continental American Legion will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Dupont. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Saturday at Free Christian Church of God, Continental and again on Sunday one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental. Memorial donations may be made to Free Christian Church of God, Continental. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
