ARCHBOLD — Colleen Louise (Rigal) Spiess died February 7, 2023, at Fairlawn Haven Care Center in Archbold, Ohio.
Colleen was born April 1, 1932, to Edna (Johnston) and Loren R.D. Rigal. She graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1950 and from St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1953. On February 14, 1954, she married Gareld A. Spiess who died in 2016. In 1956 they set up home on a farm west of Liberty Center where she resided until 2022.
She worked at Detwiler Memorial Hospital, Northcrest Nursing Home and Fulton County Health Center. She was member of Shiloh Christian Union Church where she served as pianist and teacher, and was active in mission outreach and also was active in the Gideons International Auxiliary.
She is survived by her five children, Dr. Jeff (Dr. Patricia) Spiess, Nancy (Neal) Roynon Beck, Jennifer (Chris) Bonner, Joel (Robin) Spiess and Susan (Dany) Hembekides, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, as well as her brother, Dr. Ronald Daniel Rigal and sister, Roseanne Rigal. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Boys and son-in-law, James Roynon.
Visitation will be Friday, February 10 from 3-5 p.m. in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 302 E. Maple St., Liberty Center, OH 43532. Additional visitation will be held at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta, OH 43515 on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Young Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Colleen’s honor may be made to Gideons International, Shiloh Christian Union Church Missions, or the Liberty Center Public Library. Arrangements are entrusted to Hanneman Funeral Home, Liberty Center. Fond memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
