BRADNER — Cody D. Rahe, 31, Bradner, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 2, 1989, in Oregon, Ohio, to Randal and Cathy (Smithey) Rahe. He was a 2008 graduate of Eastwood High School, and later received his associate degree from Owens Community College. He was recently married on October 31, 2020, to the love of his life, Megan Alyssa Turner, in Defiance, Ohio. Saturday was to be the start of their honeymoon and their life together. Cody worked with his father at RBR Concrete in Pemberville as a concrete finisher for the past 15 years. He was a member of the Cement Masons Local 886 and the Sons of the American Legion 183 in Pemberville. He was an avid sports fan which included the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Detroit Tigers. Cody enjoyed playing golf, coaching softball with his wife, Megan, at Fremont Ross High School, and coaching junior high basketball. He also enjoyed spending time with his goldendoodle K-9 pal, Scarlet. However, Cody’s favorite pastime was spending time with family and being with his friends.
In addition to his newlywed wife, Megan, Cody is survived by his father and mother, Randal and Cathy Rahe of Pemberville; brothers, Brett Rahe of Pemberville and Trent (Stephanie) Rahe of New Bremen, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Joanne Smithey of Indiana; nephew, Chase Barringer; and niece, Carleigh Barringer, both of Bradner; niece, Elsie Rahe; niece and goddaughter, Evelyn Rahe, both of New Bremen, Ohio; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rob and Chris Turner; brother-in-law, Derek (Cheyann) Turner; sister-in-law, Caroline Turner; nephew, Decklan Turner; maternal grandparents-in-law, Butch and Carol Eitniear; paternal grandparents-in-law, Bob and Nicki Turner, all of Defiance; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Smithey; and paternal grandparents, Don and Doris Rahe.
Cody will be laid to rest in a public graveside service from 1-1:45 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Pemberville Union Cemetery, 16800 Fish Road, Pemberville, Ohio. Officiating will be Rev. David Brobston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the Eastwood Educational Foundation or Fremont Ross girls softball. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
