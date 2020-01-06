HICKSVILLE — Clyde Lee Peter, 69, Hicksville, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born on November 1, 1950, in Defiance County, Ohio, Lee was the son of the late Basil and Mildred (Keezer) Peter.
Lee was a 1968 graduate of Hicksville High School. He attended Defiance College, where he attained his bachelor of education in 1972. He later attended Bowling Green State University, where he received his master of education degree. On March 11, 1983, he was united in marriage to Pam Shull, and she survives.
Lee was a math teacher at Hicksville Schools for 31 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Defiance County Cattle Association and U.S. Trotting Association.
Lee also is survived by his son, Chad (Michele) Peter; granddaughters, Ashley and Mallory; and a sister, Janice Francis of San Jose, California.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Judi.
A memorial service for Lee will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at the First Church of Christ, Hicksville, with Pastor Jerold Tear officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Burial will be in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville.
Memorials may be made to Hicksville High School Baseball Association or Crippled Children and Adults Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
