MONTPELIER — Clyde P. Humbarger, 73, Montpelier, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
2:00PM-7:00PM
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
Dec 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
11:00AM
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
