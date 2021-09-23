Clint Vance

Cecil — Clint Andrew Vance, age 30, born in Paulding, Ohio, son of Dennis and Sandra (Edwards) Vance, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his residence.
Clint graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.A. in agriculture in 2013 and was a self-employed farmer for the last ten years. Clint was passionate about Paulding County, where he was elected Paulding County Commissioner in January, 2021. He was also the president of the Paulding County Habitat for Humanity, vice president of the John Paulding Historical Society, vice president of CoRP (Community Revitalizing Paulding County), member of the VFW Post 587, sustaining contributor of the Paulding County Area Foundation, recipient of the State Degree while in the F.F.A. at Paulding High School, member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, former Vantage Career Center Board member and Paulding Exempted Village School Board member.
Clint is survived by his parents; twin brother, Corbin (Meghan Hanna) Vance; brother, Derik (Heather Archer) Vance; niece, Kloey Vance; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Darryl and Shirley Vance, and maternal grandparents, John and Ella Edwards.
Clint will be missed by his family, his friends, and his community.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Pastor Shawn Matako officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding Township.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at First Christian Church.
The family requests that anyone attending, please wear Ohio State attire, in memory of Clint.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Clint's name to: Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 328, Paulding, OH 45879; John Paulding Historical Society, P.O. Box 93, Paulding, OH 45879; or Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1275 Emerald Rd., Paulding, OH 45879.
Online condolences may be shared at: www.denherderfh.com.
