Cletus Hartwig

Payne — Cletus Ray Hartwig, age 86, died Thursday, June 24, 2021.
He was born September 14, 1934, in Paulding, son of the late Fred P. and Bessie M. (Leslie) Hartwig. On November 28, 1953, he married Wilma Jean (McAdams), who preceded him in death on July 18, 2013. He was employed by Kennedy Manufacturing of Van Wert for 41 1/2 years retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Briceton, Ohio, and was an avid woodworker.
He is survived by his daughters, Debra (Dr. Larry) Tope, Karen (Lee) Bakle, and Julie (Spencer) Beckman, all of Paulding; grandchildren: Kayla (Joel) Miller, Dylan Flint, Stacy Flint, Jadyn (Bailey) Maroney, Brent Beckman, Rachael Fisher, Ashley Tope and Remy (Tiffany) Tope; great-grandchildren: Olivia Miller, Genevieve Miller, Delilia Maroney, David Ritter, Clair Fisher and Grayson Moroney; brother, Fred (Louise) Hartwig, Van Wert; and sister, Deanna Adkins, Oak Hill, Ohio.
He is also preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Richard Hartwig; and sisters, Frieda Hammons, Jennie Green, Carrie Cotterman, Florence Sanderson and Mary Gray.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 29 at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. John Lutheran Church.
Friends may share condolences at www.denherderfh.com
