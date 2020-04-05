OAKWOOD — Claribel Brenneman, 92, Oakwood, died at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
She was born March 29, 1928, in Marion, Ohio, to the late Harry and Lula Mae (Schiller) Lehman. On March 18, 1947, she married Donald V. Brenneman, who preceded her in death on March 28, 1999.
She is survived by five children, Karl (Kazuyo) Brenneman of Peru, Ind., Dale Brenneman of Thomson, Ga., Alan (Lisa) Brenneman of Dupont, Carolyn Evans of Oakwood and Dianna (Dave) McCullough of Oakwood; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mike Brenneman; a grandson, Michael Brenneman II; and four brothers, Raymond, Howard, Robert and Karl Lehman.
Claribel was a homemaker and was an avid reader.
Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, Dupont.
The arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution, a sympathy card, email or online condolence through the website at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.