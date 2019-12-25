Clara Sweinhagen

Sweinhagen

Clara Emma Sweinhagen, 99, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.

She was born in Defiance on September 10, 1920, to William and Helen (Bachkaus) Arps. Clara married Ralph Sweinhagen on August 21, 1940, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, and was officiated by Rev. Henry Ide.

Clara took over caring for the household at a very young age after her mother passed away. She spent a lot of time with her grandmother learning to cook and care for her younger brother. She had a green thumb and enjoyed growing African violets indoors and tending her flower beds outside. Clara kept busy volunteering with the Ridgeville Legion Auxiliary, Jewell Fire Department Auxiliary and the Ladies Aide Society at church. The family operated a registered guernsey dairy farm for over 60 years. When she wasn’t working on the farm, Clara worked as a waitress at Rainbow Restaurant and was a clerk at the Murphy Store in Defiance. In her later years, she spent 25 years helping at her son’s store, Ken’s Kerryout in Liberty Center.

Clara is survived by her children, Ronald Sweinhagen of Hillsdale, Michigan, and Karl (Pat) Sweinhagen, Kenneth (Ann) Sweinhagen and Vernon Sweinhagen, all of Defiance, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren, with three more on the way; and her brother, William Arps.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; daughters-in-law, Sandy and Donna; grandchildren, Michelle and Rodney; and sister-in-law, Lois.

Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Avenue, Napoleon, Ohio 43545, on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 20191 U.S. 6, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio 43555, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. with an hour of viewing prior to the service. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.

To send flowers to the family of Clara Sweinhagen, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
2:00PM-7:00PM
Napoleon Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Clara's Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery
CO RD X
Ridgeville Corners, OH 43555
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Clara's Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
20-191 US Highway 6
Ridgeville Corners, OH 43555
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Clara's Funeral Service begins.
Load entries