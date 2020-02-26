EDGERTON — Clara B. Kittle, 93, Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:27 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Community Hospital and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, where she was a patient, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Kittle was a graduate of Bryan High School and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Harborside Nursing Care Center in Bryan for 25 years, retiring in 2003. She also had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton for three and a half years prior to her employment at Harborside. Clara sold Avon for 22 years, and for many years sold Tupperware and was a Home and Garden demonstrator. She was a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church near Edgerton and the United Methodist Women, an active member of Bryan Chapter 248, Order of the Eastern Star, enjoyed going to the senior center, and was an avid bowler. Most of all she was also a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed time with her family.
Clara B. Kittle was born August 1, 1926, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Charles Franklin and Anna Elizabeth (Robinson) Kuszmaul. She met Delvain E. “Stoney” Kittle Sr. on August 1, 1946, and they were married on August 31 of the same year at the Church of the Brethren in Bryan. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2011, after 65 years of marriage.
Survivors include her children, Delvain (Janet) Kittle Jr. of Bryan, Ruby (George) Schindler of Ney, Ohio, Lavon Kittle of Kendallville, Indiana, Johnny Ray (Karen) Kittle Sr. of Edgerton, and Alan (Jamie) Kittle of Bryan; 19 grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, eight great-stepgrandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by one daughter, Anna Toms; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five brothers, Lester, Raymond, John, Lavon and Herbert Kuszmaul; and three sisters, Mildred Gallant Gerry, Vera Coy and Wilma Ramey.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 4-7:30 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, followed by an Eastern Star service at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with John MacFarlane officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
Memorials are requested to Emanuel United Methodist Church. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
