Clara Fessel

Clara Ruth Fessel, 76, Defiance, was called to the arms of her heavenly savior while surrounded by her loving children, on Friday July 10, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born May 23, 1944, to Carl and Ruth (Taylor) Kruse at Defiance Hospital, and she grew up on the Kruse farm on the outskirts of Cecil, Ohio. There she helped her mother care for her baby brother, Richard, as her father worked on the Nickelplate Railroad line. In her teenage years, she came to Defiance with Richard to live with their older brother, Carl. She attended school and worked as a waitress at Bud’s Restaurant. That is where she met the father of her children, Lee Rigg. She graduated in 1963 from Defiance High School, and married Lee in 1964. Clara worked as a machine operator at the Zeller Corporation for 20 years before retiring. She then began a career as a home health care expert. She worked for Interim Healthcare for another 18 years as a private home health aide for many families in and around Defiance. Her work was a reward to many people, as well as her own heart.
In 1989, she married Herbert Fessel, who preceded her in death on May 9, 2018. Her marriage with Herb has blessed her with four stepchildren, Steven, David, Barbara and Bruce. Clara was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary and Moose Lodge 2094. Clara was a devoted mother to everyone, she never met a stranger, and was always quick to make a new friend. She enjoyed karaoke, camping and spending time on the front porch of the home that her and Herbert shared together for many wonderful years. Her greatest love was her family.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Kelly (Rod) Derrow and Shelly Rigg, both of Defiance; and her son, Lauren Rigg.
Clara leaves behind 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and her brothers, Carl (Livonia) Kruse and George (Margene) Kruse, all of Defiance, and Paul (Cookie) Kruse of Cecil, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Earl, Richard and Joseph Kruse.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. noon Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. All are welcome. A funeral service will follow at noon, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Entombment will take place immediately after at Riverview Memory Gardens mausoleum. Responsible virus protection measures are encouraged. For those who wish to honor Clara while maintaining social distancing, you can join the funeral outside of the church in your vehicle and accompany her to her final resting place where she has requested to be “Slid into the wall on the top row where no one can steal my flowers.”
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the church or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
