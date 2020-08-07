Clara Branham

OAKWOOD — Clara Crisp Branham, 96, died at 8:04 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Hospice, Defiance.
She was born April 20, 1924, to James and Lavilla Delong in Davisport, Kentucky. On October 29, 1945, she married Aubrey Crisp, who preceded her in death on October 30, 1971. She then married Estil Branham, who preceded her in death on April 2, 1983.
Clara was raised on a large self-supporting farm during the depression. She had eight siblings, but due to deaths in the families, her parents raised another 14 orphan children. With feeding the family, and farmhands on the farm, she was known for her cooking abilities. She also was known for her prowess with horses, as that was her favorite form of transportation. She would hook up the teams and work the fields much like the Amish do today. There were times they used oxen because of the mountainous terrain in Kentucky. During the war, she worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a “Rosy the Riveter.” She was very proud of being able to help America during its time of need and was very patriotic because so many of her loved ones were being drafted to fight for America’s freedoms.
In 1985, Clara retired from Campbell Soup Company after 30 years of service. She was a resident of Paulding County for 53 years; and a member of Pleasantview Missionary Church, Junction. Clara accepted Jesus as her Savior when she was 15 years old. She served the Lord faithfully for over 80 years. She used every opportunity to encourage others to receive the Lord Jesus into their hearts and to know His Love for them. Her favorite activity was going to church, singing, and telling others of her love for Jesus. Her many tales of danger and lore have entertained numerous people, especially her grandchildren. Because her life impacted so many, her legacy will not die for many years to come.
Surviving are her son, James Aubrey (Julie) Crisp of Tennessee; daughters, Henrietta Crisp Yoder and Thelma Crisp (Bud) Hunter, both of Oakwood; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Friend of Goodrich, Mich.; and a daughter-in-law, Sandy Crisp.
She also was preceded in death by her son, Eddie Dean Crisp; sisters, Mary Jane Crisp, Alice Ramey, Loretta Branham, Deloris Seals and Angie Harless; and brothers, Bill Delong, Tucker Delong and Eddie Delong.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Hedges Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until time of services on Monday. By the order from the governor, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home.
Friends and family are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
