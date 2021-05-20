Cindel Fenter

Continental — Cindel L. Fenter, 31, of Continental formerly of Oakwood, died on Monday, May 17, 2021, in a car accident.
She was born May 27, 1989, in Lima to Steve and Christine (Eblin) Fenter, her mother precedes her in death, her father survives in Melrose.
Cindel is survived by five children: Karlie Rayle, Jaylin Kitchenmaster, Karmyn Fenter, Jamison Mullins, and Chevy Mullins; her fiancé: Leighton "Buck" Mullins of Defiance; five sisters: Amanda (David) Wagner of Continental, Samantha Fenter of Mandale, Stephanie (Scott) Keck of Continental, Jennifer Rathjen of Fostoria, and Kristi (Nikko) Baldazo of Ottawa.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood with Reverend James Fry officiating. Burial will follow in Little Auglaize Cemetery, Melrose. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.