Cindel Fenter

Continental — Cindel L. Fenter, 31, of Continental formerly of Oakwood, died on Monday, May 17, 2021, in a car accident.

She was born May 27, 1989, in Lima to Steve and Christine (Eblin) Fenter, her mother precedes her in death, her father survives in Melrose.

Cindel is survived by five children: Karlie Rayle, Jaylin Kitchenmaster, Karmyn Fenter, Jamison Mullins, and Chevy Mullins; her fiancé: Leighton "Buck" Mullins of Defiance; five sisters: Amanda (David) Wagner of Continental, Samantha Fenter of Mandale, Stephanie (Scott) Keck of Continental, Jennifer Rathjen of Fostoria, and Kristi (Nikko) Baldazo of Ottawa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood with Reverend James Fry officiating. Burial will follow in Little Auglaize Cemetery, Melrose. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com

