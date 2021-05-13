Defiance — Christopher S. Hoover, 46, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, with his loved ones by his side.
He was born on July 21, 1974, to George and Helen Sue (Humbert) Hoover in Anaheim, California. On September 26, 1998, he married Mandy (Ussery) Hoover, who survives.
Chris was a member of Defiance Church of the Brethren, and Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. He worked at Koester Corp. in Napoleon for over 25 years, and recently at Johns-Manville in Defiance for three years. Chris was a talented marksman and was amazingly mechanically inclined. He enjoyed spending time with his family and drinking beer at the Eagles, and talking about Dodge cars, especially his red Charger SRT. Chris will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Chris is survived by his loving wife, Mandy Hoover, his father, George Hoover, and his children, Shane Hoover, Emma Hoover, and Rylee Hoover, all from Defiance. He also leaves behind his brother, Jonathon Hoover, his special brother-in-law, Brad (Stacy) Ussery, all of Defiance, and his cat "Buddy".
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Sue Hoover.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.) A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, with Pastor Gene Yenser and Pastor Jerry Bowers officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.
Chris was an organ donor, so the family has requested memorials to be directed to Life Connections of Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
