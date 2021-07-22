Dayton — Christopher John Krueger, 57, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his residence in Dayton, Ohio.
He was born on October 22, 1963, to William and Anita (Nordhaus) Krueger in Toledo, Ohio. Chris was a 1982 graduate of Tinora High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1982-87. Chris enjoyed his job as a welder. In his leisure time he loved to bake and was an excellent chef. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Chris is survived by his father, William Krueger of Defiance, four brothers: Alex (Rona) Krueger of Greenville, Ohio, Tony (Laura) Krueger of Chicago, Illinois, Thad Krueger of Defiance, and Steve (Leslie) Krueger of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, his sister, Karla (Greg) Keiffer of Rising Sun, Ohio, twelve nieces and nephews, and two great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Krueger, and his sister, Jennifer Krueger.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens at a later date, with Father John Stites officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Filling Home of Mercy in Napoleon, Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
