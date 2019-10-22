Christopher J. Jones, 60, Defiance, passed away Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019 at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born June 10, 1959, to Roger and Eleanor (Spangler) Jones in Defiance. Chris proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1979-83. On November 21, 1990, he married Lisa (Roehrig) Jones, who resides in Defiance.
Chris was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He worked for Campbell Soup and Silgan Canning Company in Napoleon since 1988. He was a member of Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 and Moose Lodge 2094. In his leisure time, he enjoyed bowling and darts. Spending time with his family was always a priority, and he will be missed by his family and many good friends.
Christopher is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Jones of Defiance; son, Logan (Trina) Jones of Defiance; and daughters, Autumn (Jerrad) Bennett of Sherwood and Clarissa (Bartholomew) Seibert of Defiance. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kaylee, Courtney, Shawn, Travis, Delilah and Hazel; his brother, Greg (Mary) Jones of Defiance; and two sisters, Barb Cereghin of Defiance, and Marcie (Brian) Kaminski of Toledo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
