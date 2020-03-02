Christine A. Hurtt, 78, Defiance, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born November 25, 1941, to Charles and Virginia (Ryan) Stetter in Malvern, Arkansas. On March 17, 1963, she married Gerald C. Hurtt, who passed away exactly two years ago on March 1, 2018.
Christine was a member of Defiance Christian Church. She volunteered with the Welcome Wagon, and Meals on Wheels for Defiance County. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, and spending time with her friends and family. Christine was a huge Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.
Christine will be sadly missed by her son, Kenneth (Tina) Hurtt of Angola, Ind.; her granddaughter, Brittany of Angola, Ind.; her four brothers, Carl (Sandy) Stetter of Florida, Chuck (Pam) Stetter of Lafayette, Ind., Eugene Stetter of Payne, Ohio, and James Stetter of Florida; and her sister, Nancy (Bob) Tiniveri of Michigan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hurtt; and a sister, Nola Stetter.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the church, with Michael Hasselbring officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the church or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.