BOWLING GREEN — Christa K. Robison, 44, Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Services are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.

Service information

Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM-7:00PM
Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home
133 East Maple Street
Deshler, OH 43516
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home
133 East Maple Street
Deshler, OH 43516
