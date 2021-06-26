Chester Brown Sr.

Defiance — Chester Frank Brown Sr., 86, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born on April 13, 1935, to Frank and Hettie (Stockard) Brown in Waynesboro, Tennessee. On February 14, 1956, he married Clytie (Berthay) Brown, who preceded him in death in 2015.
Chester was a member of Fulmer Baptist Church. He worked for over 49 years at Johns-Manville in Defiance until his retirement in 1985. Chester always enjoyed a good meal at a nice restaurant, and he loved being with his family.
Chester is survived by his son, Chester "Frank" Brown Jr. of Defiance, his two grandchildren, Ashley Brown and Robert Brown of Montana, and his sister, Kate Perry of Waynesboro, Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Clytie Brown, four sisters and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Pastor Tom Powell officiating.
Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
