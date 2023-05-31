Cheryl Streicher

CONTINENTAL — Cheryl Louise "Cheri" Streicher, 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at CHP Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

