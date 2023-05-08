Cheryl Johanns

PAULDING — Cheryl K. Johanns, 74, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Gardens of Paulding.
Cheryl was born on June 14, 1948, in Marion, Ohio, to the late Robert and Jean (Patton) Cramer. On February 24, 1968, she married the love of her life, Phillip Johanns, who survives. Cheryl worked as an office manager for Bob & Sons Insurance Agency in Portland, Indiana. She also worked as a bail bondsman. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding.
Cheryl is also survived by her children: David (Brenda) Johanns, Dunkirk, Indiana; Kevin Johanns, Paulding, Ohio; Rob (Saskia) Johanns, Cecil, Ohio; Terri Fortman, Bradford, Ohio; sister, Deb (Walt) Bakle, Paulding, Ohio; grandchildren: Jennie Nemeth, Jessica Nemeth, Ashley Johanns, Caylin (Jeramy) Baker, McCailey Johanns, Ryleigh Johanns, Madison (Ron) Mills, Holli Fortman and Destiny Serio; 13 great grandchildren.
Cheryl is also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Lynn (Dave) Michael.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Den Herder Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding Township.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Den Herder Funeral Home with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.