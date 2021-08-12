WOODINVILLE, Wash. – Cheri Kay (Leonard) Dix, 61, passed away Friday, July 30, following a long and brave battle with breast cancer.

She was born Jan. 5, 1960, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Larry and Mary (Cameron) Leonard. A graduate of Tinora High School and Defiance College, she had worked as an employment specialist and as a client case manager. On Sept. 17, 1993, she married Kevin Dix, who survives. They resided in the Seattle area for the past 20 years.

Also surviving are her parents, of Defiance; a sister, Dawn Ball; a brother, Dave Leonard; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and many friends.

No services were held. She was cremated and her ashes scattered according to her wishes.

Preferred memorials are to Defiance County 4-H or Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville, Washington.

