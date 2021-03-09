Charlotte Bergman

Ney — Charlotte L. Bergman, 93, of Ney, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Glenn Park of Defiance.

Charlotte was born June 1, 1927, in Sherwood, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Lois (Kittredge) Kretzer. She was a 1945 graduate of Sherwood High School. She then attended Bowling Green State University. She married Calvin E. Bergman on April 20, 1947, and he preceded her in death on January 6, 2020. A devoted wife, mother and homemaker, Charlotte also worked at Ney Oil Company on a part-time basis. She was a member of the Ney United Methodist Church. Charlotte enjoyed reading, but most of all spending time with all her family.

Surviving are her four children, Lynn (Kathy) Bergman of Cecil, Ohio; Jerry (Julie Fritz) Bergman of Hamilton, Indiana; Marvin (Darlene) Bergman of North Liberty, Iowa; and Barbara (Tom) Vance of Ney, Ohio; one foster daughter, Carleen Bergman of Noblesville, Indiana; twelve grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin; two sisters, Jeanne Scheirer and Gloria Nusbaum.

To honor Charlotte's request, there will be no visitation. Private family services will be held at Ney Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Ney United Methodist Church or Friends of the Sherwood Library. For acknowledgement, please mail all memorial contributions to her daughter, Barbara Vance, P.O. Box 194, Ney, Ohio 43549.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

