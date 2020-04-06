BLUFFTON — Charles E. Wood, 92, Bluffton, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 12:27 p.m. at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.
He was born May 8, 1927, in Ada, Ohio, to the late Albert L. and Nancy Elva (Moore) Wood. On July 1, 1950, Charles married Barbara J. Brown, and she preceded him in death on October 30, 2018.
Charles retired from First Federal Savings & Loan Association, Wauseon, where he worked as a branch manager and a vice president. He previously taught at Bryan High School and in agribusiness. He was a member of the Ada First United Methodist Church and former member of the Christ United Methodist Church, Wauseon, and the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Ada High School and a 1949 graduate of Ohio State University. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during World War II. He served on many boards in the Wauseon community, including Northwest State Technical College and Four County Vocational School. Charles was a member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM 349, American Legion Post 265 and VFW Post 7424, all of Wauseon. He was also a member of the Shawnee Council, Boy Scouts of America. Charles enjoyed his years of working in banking. He was affectionately known as the Music Man at Maple Crest, Bluffton. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, reading many newspapers, singing in choirs, and especially his time with his wife and family.
He is survived by a son, Steven (Susan) Wood of Findlay; three daughters, Nancy Allison of Findlay, Patricia (Bruce) Dunzweiler of Sylvania and Sue (Robert) Davie of Marcellus, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold Wood, Floyd Wood, Robert Wood and infant brother, Russell Wood; and three sisters, Margaret Gray, Wilma Greenawalt and Dorothea Switzer.
Private family services will be held with Pastor Brandi Rigsby officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. A celebration of life for Charles Wood will be held at a later date due to the current health situation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ada First United Methodist Church and/or Maple Crest Senior Living Center, Bluffton and/or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.
Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.
