Charles Witte

Hicksville — Charles "Chuck" Deitrich Witte, 79, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Chuck was born March 19, 1942, in Hicksville, Ohio, son of the late Delmar F. and Ethel M. (Revert) Witte. He graduated from Farmer High School and then married Bridget J. Gaston on May 11, 1970, in St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood, and she survives. Chuck worked as an assembler at International Harvester, and as an operator at both the Hicksville and Defiance wastewater treatment plants. Chuck, along with his wife, were members at Cedar Creek Church, Leo. In his free time, Chuck enjoyed working outside, woodworking, making and listening to music, and spending time with his family.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Bridget Witte of Hicksville, Ohio; two children, Denise (Ken) Zephyr of Hicksville, Ohio, and Del (Julie) Witte of Hicksville, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Eric (Renee) Washler, Tara George, Matthew Washler, Brittany Zephyr, Megan Washler, Caleb Washler, Zakk (Sierra) Witte, Riley (Collin Whitesell) Witte and Lexi (Dakota Warren) Witte; and 17 great-grandchildren. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Margaret Ann; one sister, Ethel Marlene Reed; one brother, Darrell Witte; and his first wife, Ruth Pannell Witte.
A gathering of family and friends for Charles "Chuck" Deitrich Witte will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 1-5 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville. A celebration of life will follow at the funeral home beginning at 5 p.m. with Pastor Greg Krafft officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those that would like to remember Chuck make memorial contributions to Cedar Creek Church, 12606 Leo Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46845, or to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.