Holgate — Charles " Charlie" Wannemacher, 61, of Holgate, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
He was born November 9, 1959, in Defiance, to Richard and Mary (Wurst) Wannemacher. He married Peggy Vold on April 3, 1981, and she survives him. Also surviving are two sons, Andrew (Kate Mullett) Wannemacher and Benjamin (Shelly) Wannemacher; three grandchildren, Sebastian, Elijah and Ariella Wannemacher; a brother, Joseph (Sara) Wannemacher, and two sisters, Barbara (Bob) Moore and Linda (the late Robert) Gould. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Chawn, and a granddaughter, Sarah.
Charlie enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping and boating.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 5, 2021, from noon-6 p.m., at Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home, 209 N. Wilhelm Street, Holgate.
Memorial contributions may be considered the charity of the donor's choice.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
