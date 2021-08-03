Charles Shock

Defiance — Charles W. Shock, age 82, of Defiance, went to be with his Lord surrounded by his family on Monday morning, August 2, 2021.
He was born on February 7, 1939, to Charles and Irene (Mayer) Shock in Defiance, Ohio. Charles proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. On February 24, 1963, he married Sharon (Grube) Shock who survives.
Charles attended First Church of God in Defiance, and was a member of AmVets Post 1991 and the kayak club. He worked for over 42 years for G.H. Voigt Company until his retirement. Charles was a very good athlete and a lifelong fan of Defiance High School basketball and baseball. He enjoyed fishing and kayaking, and he liked to stay busy tinkering in the garage.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon Shock of Defiance, and his daughters, Holly (Mark) Ratliff of Defiance, and Christine (Aaron) Buhrer of Belton, Texas. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his sister, Ruth Ann Gideon of Evansport, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Colby Wallmark.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at First Church of God in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Larry Kennedy and brother-in-law Mike Patterson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to First Church of God. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
