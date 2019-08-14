HAMLER — Charles W. Schroeder, 70, Hamler, Ohio, passed away at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, surrounded by his family on August 13, 2019.
He was born August 31, 1948, in Napoleon, Ohio, to William and Regina (Arps) Schroeder. Chuck was a 1966 graduate of Tinora High School and married Karen Badenhop on September 19, 1970.
After graduation, he worked at the 7Up Bottling Company and Mike Daman Construction. In 1976, Dutchmen Construction was formed and it was his pride and joy until he sold it in 2014. Chuck also worked at Viking Trucking until his retirement in December 2016. He was a past member of the Hamler Fire Department, an officer and chairman for the Hamler Summer Fest and could often be found enjoying breakfast at the Hamler Diner.
Over the years, Chuck received many compliments on his mowing and trimming the grass along the roads in the neighborhood. He loved to take the grandchildren fishing, watching their sports games, sleepovers at grandpa’s and making them homemade ice cream.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Karen; daughters, Paula (Steve) Himburg and Pamela (Dave) Zenk; grandchildren, Chloe, Carter and Cohen Zenk and Logan Himburg; sister, Jane Noble; brothers-in-law, Walter Bidlack and Roger Badenhop; sister-in-law, Diane (Ron) Sonnenberg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marty Bidlack; and niece, Gretchen (Badenhop) Myers.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment at Hope Cemetery will be private.
In honor of Chuck, please wear a Cleveland Indians item or an item of your favorite sports team for the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Filling Home of Mercy or the Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
