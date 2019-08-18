PAYNE — Charles F. Schaefer, 92, Payne, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne.
Charles was born in Payne on January 9, 1927, a son of the late Florence M. (Wetli) and Anthony J. Schaefer. Charles was always an honest, hard-working grain and livestock farmer. He enjoyed collecting arrowheads, polka and square dancing, but his true love was his wife and family. His level-headed thinking made him the card shark of the family. Charles really enjoyed life having traveled to Germany, all 50 United States, especially wintering in Florida.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Christena (Kuhn), whom he married Oct. 1, 1949; children, Sandy (Rick) Burkley of Payne, Ken (Kam) Schaefer and Louise ( Rick) Cartwright, both of Fort Wayne, Jerry (Glenda) Schaefer of Lima, Evie (Joe) Kuhn of Payne and Rita (Rick) Waggoner of Fort Wayne; sister, Rose Ann Glass, and sister-in-law, Lorraine Schaefer, both of Payne; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He also was preceded in death by his siblings, Norman and Jacob Schaefer and Geraldine Mullen.
Funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 203 W. Townline Road, Payne. Viewing is Wednesday from 9-9:30 a.m. and Tuesday from 4-7:30 p.m., with the Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m., all at Dooley Funeral Home, 05761 Ohio 500, Payne. He will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are to Divine Mercy Catholic School, 417 N. Main St., Paulding, Ohio 45879. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
