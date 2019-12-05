Charles Lloyd

Charles Junior “Chuck” Lloyd, 86, Defiance, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born December 3, 1933, to Charles and Emma (Wagner) Lloyd in Defiance County, Ohio. On June 24, 1956, he married Marlene (Fauth) Lloyd, who resides in Defiance.
Chuck was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, and The Rock Church in Oakwood, Ohio. He had a true passion for working and keeping busy, as well as many fond memories of growing up on the farm and tending to it as a kid. In his spare time, he enjoyed mowing lawns, working on cars, and picking up pop cans. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Charles will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Marlene Lloyd of Defiance; his two daughters, Juanita (the late David) Valdez of Arizona, and Mary (Ken) Nally of Defiance; and two sons, Dwayne (Sonja) Lloyd of Napoleon and David (Mary) Lloyd of Defiance. He leaves behind six grandchildren, Leandro, Brandon and Rachel Valdez, Chad, Sam (Rhonda) and Travis Weible, Sunny Lloyd and Jessica Smith; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Ruth (Kenneth) Armstrong, Sylvia Thorpe and Darlene Thomas; and two brothers, Elden and Murel (Shirley) Lloyd.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Virgil Lloyd and Paul Lloyd.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation for one hour prior Monday, December 9, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, with Pastor Bobby Branham officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
