Charles Leader Jr.

Napoleon — Charles (Charlie) Burleigh Leader Jr., 88, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2021, at McLaren St. Luke's in Maumee, Ohio.
Charlie was born to Charles & Mary Leader on June 21, 1933, at home in McComb, Ohio. On October 27, 1979, he married Truus G. Rizzo of Galion, Ohio, who survives.
Charlie Leader was a graduate of McComb High School in 1951, and served in the United States Army from 1954-56 then received his mechanical engineering degree in 1960 from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. Charlie had a strong faith and was an elder of the Napoleon Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir and served on numerous committees. He was a devoted family man and relished the memories made during holidays and functions with family and friends.
In 1984, Charlie formed Leader Engineering-Fabrication, Inc. and took great pride in helping solve manufacturing problems for many industries. Charlie had an engineer's mentality that came to the forefront in many conversations. He received the Ohio Northern University T.J. Smull College of Engineering Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017, and has a classroom named in his dedication.
Besides his wife, Charlie is survived by son, Dennis (Deb) Leader, Mt. Gilead, Ohio, and daughters, Cynthia (Mitchell) Tayse, Tipp City, Ohio, and Diana Sehlmeyer, Napoleon, Ohio, step-son, Bruce (Brenda) Rizzo, Columbus, Ohio, and step-daughter Theresa (Jay) Rizzo, Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Alex (Jaci) Leader, Janel Leader, Rachel Tayse, Sarah Tayse, Megan Tayse, Heather Tayse, Sean Sehlmeyer, Haley Sehlmeyer, Breanne (Remi) Antonsen, Brigette Rizzo, Bryce (Liz) Rizzo; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Jacob, Lillian, Johan, Petter, Vera and Rafael. Charlie is also survived by his older brother, Calvin Leader, seven loving sisters, Rosemary (Tom) Loy, Dorothy (Robert) Barker, Ruth (Larry) McDougle, Virginia (Charles) Zech, Grace Miller, Linda Osborn, Sheila (Michael) Root, sister-in-law Grace Leader, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Daniel Sehlmeyer, brother, Eugene Leader, brother-in-law, Owen Miller and sister-in-law, Rose Leader.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Napoleon, on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment with military honors will take place at Glenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com. Masks are not required, but encouraged for those at risk or unvaccinated.
