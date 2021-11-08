Charles Klamer

Napoleon — Charles "Chuck" Klamer, 78, of Napoleon, Ohio, died Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Toledo Hospital.
He was born May 15, 1943, in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, to the late Stephen and Virginia (West) Klamer. On February 12, 1998, he married Linda Guth in Kent, Ohio.
Chuck was a 1961 graduate of Mohawk High School, New Castle, Pennsylvania, and received his undergraduate from Clarion University in Pennsylvania. He attended Temple University and The Ohio State University and attained his master's degree in school administration.
Chuck was hardworking, dedicated and had the ability to inspire and nurture young minds over his 43 years of education. He began his career as a special education teacher at Perkasie High School, Perkasie, Pennsylvania, then became an education consultant at Ashtabula County Educational Service Center and finally a superintendent at Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District, Trumbull County, and James A. Garfield Local School District, Portage County.
He attended St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon, and was a member of the Napoleon Lion's Club. He was a former village council member and member of the chamber of commerce in Garrettsville, Ohio. He was an athletic booster for Liberty Center Schools and James A. Garfield Schools. Most of all, he loved spending his later years watching his grandchildren grow and attending all their events.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda; daughters, Lauren (Allan) Perunko of Champion, Ohio, and Amanda (Casey) Mohler of Liberty Center; grandchildren, Steve Perunko, and Kate, Elle, Thomas and Brooklyn Mohler; and a brother, Allan (Delores) Klamer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
Funeral service will be held on at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 11 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon, Ohio, with Father Albert Ceranowski officiating.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time in Garrettsville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Center Athletic Boosters or James A. Garfield Athletic Boosters.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.