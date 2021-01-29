Funeral services for Charles “Jim” Ankney were held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Rev. Gene Yenser officiating. Pallbearers were Robert Deisler, Timothy Bush, Bob Ankney, Tim Ankney, Frank Ankney and Paul Brandehoff Jr. Burial followed the service at Sherman Cemetery in Oakwood, Ohio, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 5087.

