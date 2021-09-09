Charles Howard

Continental — Charles Paul Howard, 79, of Continental, died 1:08 a.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Defiance Mercy Hospital.
He was born June 29, 1942, in Paintsville, Kentucky, to the late Ben and Jessie Mae (Colllins) Howard. On October 20, 1962, he married Jessie Mae Combs, who preceded him in death on July 29, 2015. On June 9, 2017, he then married Versa Sargent, who survives in Continental.
Other survivors include two children: Gregory (Penny) Howard of Charleston, South Carolina, and Stephen Leroy (Cana) Howard of Adrian, Michigan; two step-children: Larry (Melissa) McGlothin and Heather (Chris) Rumfelt; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters: Donna Desota, Lola Hacker and Brenda Kay Howard; and one brother: Jerry (Darlene) Howard.
He was also preceded in death by five brothers: Albert (Beaulah) Howard, Truman (Helen) Howard, Edward Howard, Darce Howard and Douglas (Florence) Collins; four sisters: Jewell (Roswell) Dennison, Darlene (Frank) Booth, Geneva (Roswell) Dennison and Lynda (Kenneth) Worline; and two brothers-in-law: Joe Desota and Leo Hacker.
Charles retired from General Motors, Defiance in 1990. He was a member of the Defiance UAW Local 211 and North Mount Zion Church, Continental, where he was a trustee. He also served as deacon at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Ayersville and First Baptist Church, Defiance.
Funeral service will begin 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Joey Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Friday, one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association or North Mount Zion Church, Continental.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
