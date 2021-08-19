Charles Hemsoth

Malinta, Ohio — Charles Neil Hemsoth, 101, of Malinta, passed away on August 17, 2021, at his home in Malinta, Ohio.

A Christian funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon, Ohio, where visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Grelton Cemetery in Grelton, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be given to the Malinta United Methodist Church or the Monroe Township Fire Department.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Hemsoth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

