Charles Hemsoth

Malinta, Ohio — Charles Neil Hemsoth, 101, of Malinta, passed away on August 17, 2021, at his home in Malinta, Ohio.
A Christian funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon, Ohio, where visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Grelton Cemetery in Grelton, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be given to the Malinta United Methodist Church or the Monroe Township Fire Department.
