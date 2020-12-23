Charles Heinze Jr.

NAPOLEON — Charles L. Heinze Jr., 60, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Fulton County Health Center of Wauseon, Ohio.
He was born July 6, 1960, to Charles Sr. and Delores (Dishong) Heinze. On July 7, 1982, he married the love of his life, Denise Franz, who survives. They shared 38 wonderful years together.
Charlie worked as a foreman of the water distribution center for the city of Napoleon for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and tinkering. He looked forward to attending turkey shoots with his friends. Charlie followed the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Napoleon Athletics programs; he even attended games long after his children had graduated. He was an excellent cook and loved having company over, he was a true entertainer. The one thing he loved the most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. It was Charlie's final wishes to be an organ donor. His final gift will impact so many in need. Charlie will be remembered for his kind and selfless heart. He will be dearly missed.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Denise Heinze; and children, Jansen (Adam) Emerson, Megan (Sean) Koppenhofer and Charles III "Chase" (Alayna) Heinze; grandchildren, Riley, Darek, Alexa, Max, Allie and a grandson on the way, Charles L. Heinze IV; and his beloved K-9 friend, Rocky. He also is survived by his sister, Judy (Al) Fackler; and great-aunt, Lorraine "Winkie" Howe.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan Butler.
A memorial gathering in Charles' memory will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. A private funeral service will follow. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks are required and social distancing rules will be observed.
Memorials in Charles memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the Henry County Humane Society. Friends are invited to share a memory of Charles and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuenralhome.com.
