CONTINENTAL — Charles L. Hawkins, 91, Continental, died at 6:50 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was born August 16, 1928, in Coshocton County, Ohio, to the late Clifford and Pearl (Ackert) Hawkins. On May 30, 1954, he married Doris Jean Cross, and she died November 12, 2014.
Survivors include three daughters, Diantha (Jim) Henry and Rosena (Homer) Bush, both of Continental, and Rebecca (Tim) Brenneman of Lima; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, William Hawkins of Owensboro, Ky.
He also was preceded in death by two stillborn sons, Jeffery and Steven Hawkins; three sisters, Josephine Cullison, Marilyn Rodehauer and Rosena Weaver; and a brother, Clifford Hawkins.
Charles retired in 1990 from Landmark/Countrymark in Oakwood. He was a member of Dupont Church of the Brethren. Charles was an avid bowler, fisherman and master gardener.
Funeral services will begin at noon Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Rev. Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home Tuesday.
Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.