CONTINENTAL — Charles B. Grime, 84, Continental, died at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born September 5, 1936, in Oakwood, to the late Lawrence P. and Flossy F. (Carnahan) Grime. On August 16, 1958, he married Shirley Noon, who preceded him in death on August 15, 2010.
He is survived by his son and favorite daughter-in-law, Rory (Lisa) Grime of Continental; two grandchildren “Sugars,” Cambria (Quintin) Mansfield of Leipsic, and Keagan (Philip) Karacson of Paulding; one great-granddaughter, Bristol “Little Sugars” Mansfield; one great-grandson, Case “Little Buddy”; one brother, Jack (Loris) Grime of Grant, Michigan; and four sisters-in-law, Betty Grime of Kalida, MaryLou Noirot of Miller City, Linda Dangler of Paulding, and Patricia (Gary) Bennett of Paulding.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence John and Richard Grime; and two sisters, Nina Chyrowski and Roxanne Grime.
Charles was a 1955 graduate of Continental-Palmer High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid Continental sports fan. From the 1960s to the late 1970s, he coached a women’s softball team in Continental. He retired from Philips in 1994 and then ran a mail route for Cooper Farms for 16 years.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Monroe Cemetery at a later date. Due to regulations regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
